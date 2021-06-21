Missing Newport News woman suffers from medical condition

The missing person's report said Tijuana Montgomery, 63, might be wearing colorful pajama pants. If you see her, please call 757–247–2500.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is asking for help to find a 63-year-old woman who went missing Monday morning.

The police department's release said Tijuana Montgomery is from the 900 block of 11th Street, and was last seen around 11:15 a.m., walking away from her home (northbound) on Wickham Avenue.

That's the Reed area of the city.

Montgomery has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. She's about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

The missing person's report said she might be wearing colorful pajama pants.

Montgomery is said to have a medical condition. She was listed as an "endangered" missing person.