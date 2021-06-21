Missing Newport News woman suffers from medical condition

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is asking for help to find a 63-year-old woman who went missing Monday morning.
The police department's release said Tijuana Montgomery is from the 900 block of 11th Street, and was last seen around 11:15 a.m., walking away from her home (northbound) on Wickham Avenue.
That's the Reed area of the city.
Montgomery has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. She's about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.
The missing person's report said she might be wearing colorful pajama pants.
Montgomery is said to have a medical condition. She was listed as an "endangered" missing person.
If you've seen her since Monday morning, or know where she might be, please call the police department at 757–247–2500.