Missing Newport News woman suffers from medical condition

The missing person's report said Tijuana Montgomery, 63, might be wearing colorful pajama pants. If you see her, please call 757–247–2500.
Credit: Newport News Police Department
Tijuana Montgomery, 63, of Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is asking for help to find a 63-year-old woman who went missing Monday morning.

The police department's release said Tijuana Montgomery is from the 900 block of 11th Street, and was last seen around 11:15 a.m., walking away from her home (northbound) on Wickham Avenue.

That's the Reed area of the city.

Montgomery has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. She's about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

The missing person's report said she might be wearing colorful pajama pants.

Montgomery is said to have a medical condition. She was listed as an "endangered" missing person.

If you've seen her since Monday morning, or know where she might be, please call the police department at 757–247–2500.

