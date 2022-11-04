Police find Norfolk woman who had been reported missing

Latoya Clinkscales has been found safely in Portsmouth.

NORFOLK, Va. — 3:10 p.m. UPDATE: Shortly after sharing that she was missing, police said they'd found Latoya Clinkscales. She was in Portsmouth, and is safe.

2:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Norfolk Police Department said officers are looking for a 43-year-old woman Friday afternoon.

Latoya Clinkscales was last seen in Portsmouth on Oct. 30. She suffers from mental health issues and may need medication, according to the police department.

Police said Clinkscales is nearly five and a half feet tall and weighs 95 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.