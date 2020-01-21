MLK Day 2020 Benefit Breakfast raises scholarship money

For the sixth year, the S. Delois Mayes Scholarship Foundation held a Martin Luther King, Jr. benefit breakfast in Suffolk.
The foundation raises money for college scholarships. Each year, several high school seniors at three Suffolk high schools are awarded as much as two thousand dollars each to further their education.
The guest speaker was Mona Gunn who was raised in Norfolk. She is the first African-American to be elected as President of the National Gold Star Mothers Organization.
In 2000, her son, Navy Seaman Cheronne Gunn, was one of the 17 servicemen killed in the terrorist attack on the USS Cole in Yemen.