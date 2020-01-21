MLK Day 2020 Benefit Breakfast raises scholarship money

The MLK Day brunch in Suffolk raises scholarship funds for high school seniors in the city. These students are awarded up to $2,000 each to further their education.

For the sixth year, the S. Delois Mayes Scholarship Foundation held a Martin Luther King, Jr. benefit breakfast in Suffolk.

The foundation raises money for college scholarships. Each year, several high school seniors at three Suffolk high schools are awarded as much as two thousand dollars each to further their education.

The guest speaker was Mona Gunn who was raised in Norfolk. She is the first African-American to be elected as President of the National Gold Star Mothers Organization.