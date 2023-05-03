Norfolk CASA to host Mother's Day luncheon

Norfolk CASA is paying tribute to mothers for advocacy and action in family preservation.

NORFOLK, Va. — With Mother's Day less than two weeks away, one organization is honoring the role of moms in our lives.

The Norfolk Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)'s annual luncheon pays tribute to the fierce child advocates while sharing its work helping kids in court because of abuse or neglect.

According to Norfolk CASA's website, its mission is to support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child can be safe from harm, establish permanency and have an opportunity to survive.

The organization says it also works to bear witness to the incredible journey of families who face struggles to heal, hope, and restore stability.

Norfolk CASA recognizes the critical role of mothers in family preservation in the annual event.

Last year, two groups were awarded for their time dedicated to child advocacy and volunteer work.

The event is Friday, May 12 at the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club. It'll run from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

While at the luncheon, attendees can also participate in a silent auction. Bidding kicks off at the start of the event.