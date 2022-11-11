Monday at 6: The battle to find affordable housing heats up in Hampton Roads

Housing advocates across Hampton Roads say the struggle to find affordable housing is the worst they've ever seen it.

NORFOLK, Va. — One-third of Hampton Roads residents are spending more than 30% of their income on housing. One in seven spends more than 50%.

According to Virginia Realtors, the average rent in Virginia shot up 11% in the first quarter of this year to $1,546.

In fact, Christie Marra with the Virginia Poverty Law Center says rent has gone up by double-digit percentages for the past several quarters.

"I've been doing landlord-tenant representation for over 30 years and I've never seen anything like this."

Marra says it's going to take changes in Virginia law to get to the root of the problem.