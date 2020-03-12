As more Norfolk residents seek food assistance, food distribution sites are created to help families in need

Hundreds of Norfolk families expected to get free meals to help decrease food scarcity due to COVID-19 pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — During a time of uncertainty, families across Norfolk are having a hard time getting food for their loved ones.

On Wednesday, some Norfolk families in need received a few extra meals today.

The Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield created a food drop-off assembly line. Volunteers packed the cars to create a safe and healthy environment for hundreds of families.

“We’ve put out a call to over 500 families," said Jenny Reynolds, who works for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Reynolds expressed how great the need for food is in Norfolk, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hampton Roads area alone, we have gotten some projections with the activity from the pandemic that food insecurity has actually increased 33 percent in adults and 47 percent with children. I mean, these are staggering numbers that it’s just heartbreaking," said Reynolds.

This is Diane Washington’s first time seeking food assistance.

"This pandemic has taken a toll on not only my family but other families as well and [this food assistance] has helped my family to stay afloat," she said.