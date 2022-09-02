Newport News mother speaks out after son shot near Virginia Tech

A Newport News mother expressed anger about gun violence after her son was shot Friday near Virginia Tech.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s another example of how gun violence has gotten out of control. A model student at Virginia Tech is the innocent victim of a mass shooting while at a popular hangout for students.

The student's mother, Melanie, said the sophomore from Newport News is recovering in the hospital. She did not want to provide her last name or her son's name due to safety concerns.

His mother wants answers and prays at her son's bedside.

“It’s sad to know that one little bullet can change lives, just that quick," said Melanie.

Melanie said he's been in the hospital for five days and needs to re-learn how to walk and talk again.

“He’s having trouble speaking because of the incident because of his injuries," said Melanie.

Melanie said her son graduated from Newport News Public Schools with more than a 4.0 GPA. He’s also serving in the military as a member of the National Guard.

He’s also part of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets program.

She said he was shot in the back area while trying to run away when the shooting began. He was hit by random gunfire in a lounge packed with Tech students.

“This was his maybe his second time going to that establishment," said Melanie.

She said his friends saved his life.

“Thanks to the quick action of his cadet buddies he probably wouldn’t be here today had not been for them applying pressure and knowing what to do.”

Melanie said this shooting brings up a larger issue happening across Hampton Roads and the country the pressure to bring a stop to gun violence.

“We need to stop making soundbites about gun violence and do something about it," said Melanie.