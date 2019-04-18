NORFOLK, Va. — Between the Suffolk Peanut Festival and the Planters Factory, Virginia is nuts, for peanuts.

Because of all the love for peanuts, Mr. Peanut's NUTmobile will be in Hampton Roads from April 23 to April 29, stopping at the Hampton Spring Fling Beer Festival on April 27.

The NUTmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels. The NUTmobile travels across the United States to spread the love of peanuts.

The vehicle has Mr. Peanut embroidered seats, a timeline of Mr. Peanut's lifespan on the ceiling and ridges that make it look like a real nut.