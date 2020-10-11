National Adoption Month: Norfolk reports 30 finalized adoptions in 2020

Norfolk matched the number of adoptions it reported last year, and leads the way in the Eastern Region (where 120 children have been adopted so far in 2020).

NORFOLK, Va. — November is National Adoption Month, and the city of Norfolk is raising awareness for children who need homes by sharing news of 30 adoptions this year.

Even the global pandemic couldn't put a halt on parents welcoming children into their families this year. A release from the city said Norfolk matched the number of adoptions it reported last year, and leads the way in the Eastern Region (where 120 children have been adopted so far in 2020).

In all of Virginia, 858 kids have new families to celebrate in 2020.

Even without an in-person adoption reception this year, the Department of Social Services team is congratulating its workers and new families.

Emily Lowe, Permanency Practice Consultant for the department, wrote that employees had made a difference.

"You and your staff have helped these children find forever families, which I am sure has brought much light and peace to their lives," Lowe said.