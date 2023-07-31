National Night Out 2023: Your guide to events across Hampton Roads

It's a widespread event created to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and their communities.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: This list isn't exhaustive. Check with your neighborhood to see if there's anything else going on near you!

National Night Out is coming back to Hampton Roads on Aug. 1. It's a widespread event created to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and their communities.

Here's a breakdown of what's going on to celebrate across Hampton Roads, and where you can find free, fun events:

Norfolk

The city is celebrating at Berkley Park. People will be able to Police Chief Mark Talbot, talk crime prevention with police, learn about resources in the community, and meet employers.

Portsmouth

The city's celebration is at Festival Park, next to the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, from 3 to 8 p.m. The event will have food vendors, live music, a dunk tank, public resources, games, and more.

Newport News

Each branch of the city's library will have events from 5 to 7 p.m. with games, a visit by Newport News Public Library mascot Danni Duck, popcorn, cotton candy, and snacks.

Suffolk

Suffolk is spacing out across the city with 25 locations to celebrate. Suffolk Police, Fire & Rescue, Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth Attorney, Western Tidewater Regional Jail, and Suffolk Public Schools teamed together to fan out with eight caravan motorcades.

More information can be found at www.suffolknno.com.

Chesapeake