NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — On Tuesday night, several cities across Hampton Roads will celebrate National Night Out, which is a chance for neighbors to meet neighbors and work with police to say "No" to crime.

Police departments will hold events with free food, music, and games. The nationwide event aims to strengthen the relationship between police and the communities they serve.

Below is a list of each community you can join to celebrate:

CHESAPEAKE: More than 20 neighborhoods are participating in events across the city, including the South Norfolk Historic District from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Lakeside Park, and the Deep Creek Ruritan Club hosting a hot dog cookout from 5 to 7 p.m. at the soccer fields in the 100 block of North George Washington Highway. Event details

HAMPTON: From 4 to 7 p.m., the Hampton Police Department, Fire & Rescue, Sheriff's Office, and over 20 Coliseum Central businesses will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Kid-friendly entertainment and activities will include a rock wall, putt-putt, pit stop challenge, firetruck slide, photo booth, face painting, DJ, and more! Event Details

NEWPORT NEWS: At 4 p.m., members of the Newport News Police Department will gather in front of Police Headquarters for a proclamation reading in honor of National Night Out. Following the reading and throughout the evening, Newport News Police personnel, including patrol officers, detectives and command staff, will visit as many of the events and interact with as many citizens as possible.

NORFOLK: From 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 2861 East Princess Anne Road Norfolk, VA 23504. Norfolk Event Details.

Tonight's the Night! We look forward to seeing you at the National Night Out event this evening at 6:00 p.m. You don't want to miss out on this great opportunity to meet your neighbors and first responders! pic.twitter.com/pMdxAC5Ksx — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 7, 2018

PORTSMOUTH: Neighborhoods will be celebrating National Night Out 2018 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Members of the Portsmouth Police Department will be attending several of these neighborhood festivities to promote trust and transparency within the community we serve. Event Details

SUFFOLK: Suffolk has numerous celebrations that are being held across the city. Click here for a list of events.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Numerous events will be held across the city including:

Chic's Beach neighbors will celebrate National Night Out from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jr. Market on Lookout Road. Virginia Beach Police Department 3rd Precinct, Chesapeake Beach Fire Station #4, and Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad will be providing static emergency vehicle displays. Delegate Chris Stolle will also be attending. There will be cornhole, free food and drinks, and giveaways. Food and prizes generously donated by the Chesapeake Beach Civic League.

JEB-Fort Story will hold an on-base event at Building 300 Parade Field from 4 to 6 p.m. Event Details

WILLIAMSBURG: The Williamsburg Police Department will host National Night Out at the Williamsburg Community Building, located at 401 N.Boundary Street from 5 to 7:30 p.m. There will be free food, fun and games, and it's a great opportunity to meet and get to know local law enforcement officers as well as fellow citizens.

