It's National Volunteer Week: Here are some organizations in need of help across Hampton Roads

The COVID-19 pandemic and other hardships have increased need in multiple ways around the area. A little bit of help can go a long, long way.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on April 14, 2022.

National Volunteer Week is April 17 through April 23, and thousands of organizations across the country are thanking those who help them build better and healthier communities.

Roughly 25% of Americans volunteer their time or resources in some way to make a difference.

The COVID-19 pandemic and other hardships have increased need in multiple ways across Hampton Roads. A little bit of help can go a long, long way.

Here are a few organizations that are seeking more volunteers across the region and what they focus on: