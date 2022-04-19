It's National Volunteer Week: Here are some organizations in need of help across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on April 14, 2022.
National Volunteer Week is April 17 through April 23, and thousands of organizations across the country are thanking those who help them build better and healthier communities.
Roughly 25% of Americans volunteer their time or resources in some way to make a difference.
The COVID-19 pandemic and other hardships have increased need in multiple ways across Hampton Roads. A little bit of help can go a long, long way.
Here are a few organizations that are seeking more volunteers across the region and what they focus on:
- The YWCA of South Hampton Roads is part of a national organization that provides resources to women of all cultures and backgrounds. Their goals are to eliminate racism, empower women, promote peace and more. In Norfolk, they provide emergency housing for women and children who are escaping domestic violence.
- The Village Family Outreach is a partnering organization with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. They provide food, clothing and other resources for local families. They also support missions to educate on nutrition, employment and more.
- Mercy Drops Dream Center is a faith-based organization that also provides food, clothing and other resources to the community. Their mission is to eliminate poverty and homelessness, all while promoting education and love.
- The Firm Foundation of Virginia is an organization that aims to help single and homeless mothers with what they need to succeed. From crises to long-standing struggles, they are available to help support families.
- The Animal Aid Society is one of several local non-profits that focus on caring for dogs, educating potential pet owners and reducing animal neglect and abandonment. With a rising number of animals being brought into their shelter, they're also seeking donations to help with medical expenses.
- There are several positions open in the local chapters of national organizations, such as the American Red Cross and Meals on Wheels.
