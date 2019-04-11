NORFOLK, Virginia — You've probably strolled by it while walking through downtown Norfolk. Maybe even taken an awesome tour of it. Well now, you can get some delicious barbecue aboard the Battleship Wisconsin!

To celebrate the battleship's 75th anniversary, Nauticus is hosting the first annual Steel Beach Barbecue Classic on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Steel beach barbecues, also known as steel beach picnics, are long-held traditions in the Navy and they're typically held while a ship is at sea onboard the deck.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $45 per person. VIP tickets have sold out. Tasting and drink tickets, as well as a commemorative cup, are included in the offer. The event is for guests who are 21 and older.

It's an event that's the first of its kind for Nauticus and will spotlight the area's best barbecue restaurants. During the event, one of these BBQ joints will be crowned "Fan Favorite" and you'll also be able to indulge in some delicious beer from Veil Brewing Co.

Guests will also have a chance to explore newly-opened spaces aboard the ship.

Participating barbecue spots include The BB-64 Cafe, Redwood Smoke Shack, Rodman's Bar-B-Que, 757 Crave, Todd Juric's Bistro, Bing's Barbecue, Guy Fieri's Smokehouse, Terry's NC BBQ & Ribs, Q-Daddy's Pitmaster BBQ and Jack Eats.

For more information, you can click here or call 757-664-1011