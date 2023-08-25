Naval hospital in Portsmouth now designated as Level II Trauma Center

As of Friday morning, they're now capable of handling all but the most severe emergency cases and will treat non-military patients.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth has achieved a new distinction that will benefit the community far beyond just members of the military.

According to a spokesperson for Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, as of Friday morning, their facility's trauma center began operating at level II, meaning they're now capable of handling all but the most severe emergency cases.

While almost all hospitals have an emergency department, only a few are designated as trauma centers by the Virginia Department Of Health. In Hampton Roads, only one facility — Sentara Norfolk General Hospital — is designated as a level I trauma center. Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News is also a level II trauma center, while Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital has a level III designation.

The spokesperson said that the facility will be able to accept trauma patients from the local area at its emergency department, giving emergency responders another option when caring for patients in need of immediate critical care, even if those patients are not associated with the military.

"This Trauma Center verification affirms our commitment to being a community partner and resource to care for critically injured patients," Captain Brian Feldman, the director of NMCP, said in a statement.