Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning.

Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment.

The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a fitness area, kitchen, small meeting rooms and a larger multipurpose room, the city said.

Outside of the center is a park with a fenced in basketball court, picnic area with shade, playground, outdoor fireplace and gathering area and a multi-purpose field for events and large scale outdoor activities.

The center gets its name from a notable historical figure.

Mary W. Jackson became NASA's first black female engineer and was one of the women who did mathematical computations at the NASA Langley Research Center highlighted in the film Hidden Figures.

The city said the center is named after Jackson.

This neighborhood center will be run by an advisory committee made up of neighborhood stakeholders and city facilitators.