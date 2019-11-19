NORFOLK, Va. — The documentation of what's been going on in the 800 block of W 37th St. in Norfolk over the last several months is extensive.

Videos from neighbors show the problem with pre-teens and teens roaming the area unsupervised, getting into much worse than typical childish antics.

"It's just shocking because they're so young," Grace Lewis, one of the neighbors, said.

"I've never experienced anything like this," said another neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

RING video and cell phone video has captured the kids throwing things into yards and onto cars.

"There have been instances where they've been jumping from our car to our neighbor's car," Matt Lewis, Grace's husband, said. The kids dented their car.

The Lewis' say their pets have been also taunted by the children.

Most recently they started a fire at the local park. In the past, the neighbors said the kids have spray-painted phallic images on the playground.

The anonymous neighbor showed us images from the day she woke up to eggs and bacon on her car.

"The house next door, " she said, "I think there are five or six kids that live there. And you can tell there's no parental supervision."

She said there's constant noise coming from that property, and it spills over into the street with a mob of children gathering in the area daily. She said they flash gang signs, curse profusely and block the street.

One video captured the kids shooting a bottle rocket from the porch of that home into the Lewis' home, burning some of their property on their front porch.

After just six months in her home, this anonymous woman is already putting her house up for sale because of the problems with the kids. She doesn't know what else to do and is prepared to lose money on the home.

"Reaching out to the police and they don't do anything," she said.

Both families said they have called police dozens of times.

In late October, caught on camera, officers broke up a fight between girls in the yard of the house where the kids come and go from. Norfolk Police told 13News Now that no one was charged.

When asked how neighbors should be handling the situation, a spokesperson said they should call continue to police, and do it as soon as the mob of kids starts forming each day.

NPD also said neighbors can expect to see more patrols in the area, soon. Parents could end up charged if police issue enough curfew citations to the kids.

"For me, the right thing isn't for these kids to get in trouble, or do anything like that," the anonymous woman said. "The right thing is to get some better guidance for them, some accountability for the parents because they're the adults in this situation."

The Lewis family is renting and said they will be leaving their property as soon as the lease is up.

"I get having fun, but going to such extremes is just not OK," Grace said.

Both families claim they have seen some of the children with what appears to be real guns, at times.

Cell phone video taken by Grace Lewis over the summer shows the kids beating on a young boy, kicking him in the head and body as he laid on the ground. She called the police.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: School drinking water tests: What we know about lead levels

RELATED: Wind, sand make roads impassable in Outer Banks

RELATED: Norfolk house fire kills one person, dog

RELATED: Police identify man who died in crash on East Indian River Road in Norfolk

RELATED: Norfolk house fire under investigation