New course for kids opens at Jeff Robertson Park, additional improvements on the way

The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation (ERT) is making some improvements at the Jeff Robertson Park Trailhead, with one of their first projects already completed and ready for the public.

A parkour course has been created for kids of all ages. The course includes inclines, nets and twists that allow kids to have fun while fostering their coordination and balance skills.

It will be under a canopy, so kids will be able to enjoy the new features even during hot summer days.

“We're so excited to have this amenity as part of the Elizabeth River Trail,” said ERT Executive Director Kindra Greene. “Plans to transform Jeff Robertson Park have been months in the making, and this first phase will make an immediate impact to the children in the neighborhood. Creating these opportunities for play, exploration and strength building at an early age is critical to fostering a love for outdoor recreation. We hope that Jeff Robertson Park will continue to serve as a gateway to other parts of the trail.”