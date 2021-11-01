Newport News launches "Attitude of Gratitude" campaign

The campaign will include contests and activities, as well as daily social media postings and weekly giveaways.

November is a month when many are reminded to be thankful for what they have, and the city of Newport News is pushing this concept a step further with its "Attitude of Gratitude" campaign.

“My mom told me, ‘There is always something to be grateful for,’” said Newport News Mayor McKinley Price. “I find this especially important to remember as we reflect upon the challenges and losses we experienced throughout the pandemic. Our ‘Attitude of Gratitude’ campaign was created to inspire residents to adopt a grateful spirit and uplift others in word and deed.”

The campaign will include contests and activities, as well as daily social media postings and weekly giveaways, which will be on the City of Newport News' Facebook and Instagram pages.

Residents are encouraged to pick up a free yard sign from any Newport News Public Library branch and write what they are grateful for, and to enter the “Attitude of Gratitude” Video Contest, where they post a one minute clip of what they are grateful for and use the hashtags #NewsofGratitude and #NationalGratitudeMonth.

The videos with the most views will be shared by the city's social media pages and the creators will win prizes.

“Research demonstrates that gratitude enhances moods, decreases stress," Mayor Price said. “I ask businesses, places of worship and community organizations to post messages on their marquees and websites and share our posts and flyers. By encouraging everyone to pause and give thanks, we are creating a healthier, happier, more unified community.”