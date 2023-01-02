Newport News City Hall to resume normal hours Tuesday after closure

The building closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27 after an issue with an HVAC system was discovered.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News City Hall will resume operating on normal business hours Tuesday after the building closed for several days due to water damage.

The building was shut down on Tuesday, Dec. 27 after an issue with an HVAC system was discovered. The issue caused significant water damage to several floors inside the building.

The day after the building closed, city officials said it would remain closed for the rest of the week. It only affected the building itself and all other city offices opened as scheduled.

City Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.