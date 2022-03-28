Newport News community honors Navy Veteran, nurse who died in her home

A Newport News neighborhood united to honor the life of 36-year-old Mia Evans.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial story, which aired on March 24, 2022.

A large crowd of neighbors gathered in a Newport News subdivision on Sunday. They stood in front of Mia Evans' home.

Evans was a Navy Veteran and a registered nurse. Each community member held a candle and came to honor her after she died in a house fire last week.

Many neighbors said they are grieving and hurting. They placed flowers and balloons at her doorstep.

“Her soul was absolutely beautiful," said co-worker and friend Tiffany Love.

Mia Evans was only 36-years-old, and people who knew her say she gave so much to her country and community.

She was a Navy veteran and worked as a nurse at the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“To her family, we wanted to let them know she was a born leader," said Love.

“When we were low she pushed us on everything. When we felt like we couldn’t do it, she made us feel like we could. And we’re older than miss Mia, but even though she had that sternness, she knew how to relate each one of us from the oldest to the youngest," said Love.

Newport News Fire and Rescue crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Waltham Lane. When they got there, they found that the townhouse next door was on fire. Crews found Evans unresponsive inside.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is accidental and it started in the kitchen.

“I think it was just heavy on all three of our hearts. Just knowing that this young woman's life was taken so tragically and so unexpectedly," said neighbor Le'Vonia Harper.

Investigators believe that a smoke alarm alerted Evans of the fire, but she wasn't able to get out. Many neighbors in the community passed out fliers over the weekend, and said that her passion for others will not be forgotten.

“We had to come together and do something and honor such a passionate young woman," said neighbor Tracey Dickson.

Investigators said Evans' dog also died in the fire.