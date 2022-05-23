'What you do matters' | Newport News honors fallen officers, including Katie Thyne

Officer Thyne was killed in 2020 in the line of duty. Two years later, her family says her smile will live on forever.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Monday night, the Newport News Police Dept. honored fallen officers, including Officer Katie Thyne.

As the bagpipes played, family and sacrifice were the words to describe the 12 lives lost within the department in the last 100 years. Most recently, Officer Thyne in 2020.

"We’ll never forget these 12. They’re part of our family and always will be," said Police Chief Steve Drew.

Officer Thyne was killed after responding to a call about two people smoking marijuana in a car near the Monitor Merrimac Overlook area on Jan. 23, 2020.

The incident turned deadly when the driver, Vernon Green, refused to follow officers' orders, hit the gas and tried to take off from the scene. Officer Thyne was right by the driver's side window and Green dragged her with the car. She died after the car crashed into a tree.

It’s something her family and her brothers and sisters in blue are still mourning.

"None of us know what tomorrow brings," Chief Drew said.

Dr. Shane Jenson was the trauma surgeon on call that night. He said he and his team prepped for the incoming officer, just as they would any other patient. They did all they could, but in the end, they couldn't save her.

Jenson said he will always remember the family and officers hoping for good news. But sadly, he couldn’t offer any.

"I excused myself as I’d done dozens of times before to allow family time and space to grieve," he said.

While celebrating Officer Thyne’s life and dedication to making her community safer, Chief Drew took the opportunity to thank his officers and the recruits who are about to join the force.

"I thank you for your service to come. I thank you for choosing this agency. I love you guys. What you do matters," Chief Drew said with tears in his eyes.

Thyne’s partner, Whitlee Thyne, said it means a lot to her and their daughter, Raegan, that so many people came together to honor her life two years later.

She also said Officer Thyne would want people to live their lives in a way that makes the world better and her smile will live on forever.

Vernon Green pleaded guilty to federal firearm and drug charges and is currently serving 10 years. A grand jury indicted him on second-degree murder charges last year.