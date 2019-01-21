HAMPTON, Va. — It's a day to look back on and honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

While many people have the day off, some people answered one of King's biggest questions: "What are you doing for others?"

Their response found them working as part of the the Third Annual Martin Luther King Food and Fund Drive at the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank.

Newport News Mayor McKinley Price started the tradition. Volunteers that included members of the Newport News Sheriff's Office and high schoolers worked side-by-side.

"It's really about my community,” said Newport News Sheriff Gabriel Morgan.

"It's great getting to talk to them and help out if feels like I'm doing something good,” said Denbigh High School student Josiah Hughes.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, volunteers collected monetary donations and carried food items from cars into the foodbank. The Shenoy Family was in the sorting room.

“It's something that we truly enjoy,” said Ravi Shenoy.

The Shenoys, who originally are from India, told 13News Now that they want to give back to the country that has given them so much. During the government shutdown, their volunteer work seems even more important.

"We are taking the diapers and the baby formula and they're putting in separate bins,” said Brafulla Shenoy.