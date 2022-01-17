Newport News mayor, city leaders collect food for MLK Annual Day of Service

Mayor McKinley Price hosted a food drive at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank in an effort to restock its shelves.

Newport News city leaders and residents came together Monday morning to give back to the community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The 6th Annual Day of Service Food Drive kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Dozens of volunteers were set up to collect food until 1 p.m.

Newport News Mayor McKinley Price hosted the event in an effort to restock the shelves with non-perishable food items.

This comes after the Foodbank saw an 18% decrease in donations at a crucial time -- when the community has been in need of food because of the pandemic.

The mayor was joined by other leaders of the community from federal, state and local levels.

“Thank you to Newport News Mayor McKinley Price, Sheriff Gabe Morgan, and other federal, state, and local leaders for making the MLK Day of Service Food Drive an annual tradition to help our neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity, and to also honor and celebrate Dr. King’s commitment to public service,” said Karen Joyner, CEO of the foodbank.

“Going into its sixth year, this food drive is a great way to kick off 2022 and help the thousands of individuals who are faced with hardships and obstacles they never expected. Unfortunately, food often takes the back burner. Events like this raise our neighbors up and give them hope for a healthier future," Joyner added.