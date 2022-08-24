Newport News police to hold active shooter training at Christ United Methodist Church

The C.R.A.S.E. training will aim to teach the community how to prepare, prevent and react when it comes to active shooter situations.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department will provide active shooter training at the Christ United Methodist Church on Sept. 10.

The free training will take place from 10 a.m. to noon that day.

Breakfast and childcare will be provided at the church, located at 133 Deep Creek Road in Newport News, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E.) training will aim to teach the community how to prepare, prevent and react when it comes to active shooter situations.

The training will focus on a variety of environments including schools, businesses and religious institutions.

C.R.A.S.E. focuses on three principles: Avoid, Deny and Defend.

Those principles as well as topics including the history and prevalence of active shooters, civilian response options, medical issues and more.