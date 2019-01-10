NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is taking a stand against domestic violence.

The department started a new partnership with Transitions Family Violence Services in efforts to stop domestic violence.

According to a news release, domestic violence cases make up a significant number of Newport News Police Department's criminal cases, including aggravated assault and homicides.

While the police play an important role in protecting victims and stopping offenders, they can't stop domestic violence alone.

Transitions Family Violence Services is a nonprofit that provides resources to help individuals and families leave domestic violence situations and end the cycle of domestic violence, which is why Police Chief Steve Drew says the partnership is so important.

"Our goal is to educate the community, change the culture of silence and empower individuals to reach out for help," Chief Drew said. "Together, we can improve lives and keep people safe."

During October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the department will have a social media campaign and hold community events.

On October 7 at 6:30 p.m. the department will participate in the third annual "Remember My Name" vigil hosted by Transitions Family Violence Services at Oyster Point at 700 Town Center Drive near the fountain.

There will be an open discussion with the Newport News Police Department and the Newport News Homicide Support Group at the department's headquarters located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue in the Community Room on October 9 at 6 p.m.

The Newport News Police Department, Transitions Family Violence Services and the Newport News Homicide Support Group will co-host a walk against violence on October 19 at 3 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Newport News community responds after three teens shot at high school football game

RELATED: Man wanted for domestic assault in Newport News captured, taken into custody

RELATED: Newport News police 'adopt' city's elementary schools

RELATED: Newport News police chief to hold community meetings in each precinct