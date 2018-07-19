NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Newport News Police Department will host three 'Coffee with a Cop' events in July.

The first event will be held on July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Starbuck located at 5030 West Mercury Boulevard. The second event will be at IHop located at 15447 Warwick Boulevard on July 25th, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The last event will be on July 31 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Warwick Restaurant located at 12306 Warwick Boulevard.

The event 'Coffee with a Cop' is a nationwide imitative designed to provide citizens and officers an opportunity to interact in a relaxed setting. It gives police officers a chance to better understand the concerns of the community and giving the community a chance to get to know the officers patrolling their neighborhoods.

The event is a chance to enjoy a cup of coffee and ask questions or voice concerns.

To learn more about the 'Coffee with a Cop' imitative, click here.

