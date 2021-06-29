Newport News police searching for missing, endangered woman

Officers said Ariana Stewart last was seen in Norfolk and that she might be wearing green scrubs. Stewart needs medication, and there are concerns for her safety.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old woman they say is missing and might be unsafe without her medicine.

A news release said Ariana Ferrari Stewart last was seen on Monday around 5:30 p.m.

She was on foot in the 5100 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk. That's near Crown Point, and the Elizabeth River.

Stewart is a 5'6" tall Black woman who weighs about 165-175 pounds. She has brown eyes and short black hair. She also wears thick framed glasses, and when she was last spotted, was wearing green scrubs.

Police said she was reported missing Tuesday. She doesn't have her medicine with her.