Newport News high school students take the stand in mock trial

The Student Trial Advocates Reaching for Success program teaches professional skills while connecting young people with mentors.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's trial day for a group of Newport News high schoolers!

After months of preparation, teenagers took the stand for a mock trial at the Newport News Circuit Court on Wednesday.

The Student Trial Advocates Reaching for Success (STARS) Program works to give high school students a unique perspective of the criminal justice program while helping them find a mentor within the system.

Every spring, the program works towards a mock trial that helps students develop skills, according to the program website.

The students receive mentorship from experienced prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges in Newport News.

Leading up to the trial, participants are taught about different aspects of conducting a trial and they work with mentors to prepare a case.

Their meetings are held twice a month at the Newport News General District Court.