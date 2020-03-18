Nike gives $15M to COVID-19 response effort

Nike is donating $10 million in Oregon to help patients and stop the spread of coronavirus, and another $5 million to global efforts.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nike is donating $15 million toward the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and help people impacted by the outbreak across the world, a spokesman said Monday.

"We are coming together to support communities where our employees live and work," said Greg Rossiter of Nike's global corporate communications team.

Those funds will be used to to improve statewide care coordination, increase access for COVID-19 patients and help prepare for expanded diagnostic testing, and the money was donated by Phil and Penny Knight, Nike chair Mark Parker and his wife Penny, and CEO John Donahoe and his wife Eileen.

More than $4 million donated by the Nike Foundation will go toward national and global relief agencies:

$1 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, established by the United Nations Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation

$1 million to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund, established by the Oregon Community Foundation

$1.1 million) to support community partners across Europe, Middle East and Africa through the King Baudouin Foundation

$250,000 to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, Tenn.

$250,000 to the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, established by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis

$500,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund, established by the Boston Foundation