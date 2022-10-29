NNSO deputies prevent distraught man from harming himself

25-year-old Joshua Nathaniel Leroy suddenly bolted out of the courtroom, ran to the railing across the hall and jumped, but was grabbed by a deputy before he fell.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who may have been distraught after being sentenced on drug charges was prevented from possibly harming himself thanks to the quick action of two Newport News Sheriff's Office deputies.

According to a spokesperson, this incident unfolded Friday morning on the third floor of the Newport News Circuit Court building. 25-year-old Joshua Nathaniel Leroy had just been sentenced in Courtroom #1 by Judge Christopher Papile for drug charges. Leroy was not yet in custody and was standing next to his attorney in the courtroom when he suddenly bolted out of the room, ran to the railing across the hall and jumped.

Deputy L. Johnson caught him by the leg, preventing him from falling to the floor below. Deputy D. Tolson then also grabbed him and the two together pulled Leroy back over the railing to safety. Other deputies then assisted in subduing Leroy and taking him into custody.

Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan praised the response of his Court Security personnel, saying: “I’m proud of Deputies Johnson and Tolson. Their quick actions saved a man who was determined to die,"

"We are responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the courthouses and courtrooms and those who enter them,"Morgan said. "These men and women are trained to respond immediately when a disruption occurs and that's just what they did.”

According to the spokesperson, Deputy Johnson has been with the Newport News Sheriff’s Office since April 2019; Deputy Tolson joined the NNSO in April 2009.