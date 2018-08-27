NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Dream DAP, Inc. (Downpayment Assistance Program) is a non-profit organization created to help single parents with down payment assistance and to create educational awareness about home ownership and wealth building. The group is hosting a first-of-its-kind party to help raise money for their cause.

On September 16, Dream DAP is throwing a Facebook launch party to help raise money. Dream DAP founder Claudine Ellis says she is inviting all 11,000 of her Facebook followers to attend!

The event is Sunday, September 16 at Slover Library in Norfolk. It will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It's free to attend, but you must register on Eventbrite.

