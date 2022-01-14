Missing 72-year-old man last seen leaving Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Mark Trace is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are looking for a 72-year-old man who may need medical attention.

Mark Trace was last seen leaving Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Friday. Trace is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, Trace suffers from schizophrenia and may need medical help.