Missing 72-year-old man last seen leaving Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are looking for a 72-year-old man who may need medical attention.
Mark Trace was last seen leaving Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Friday. Trace is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.
According to the Norfolk Police Department, Trace suffers from schizophrenia and may need medical help.
Anyone who has seen Trace is asked to call 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through P3Tips.