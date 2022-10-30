Norfolk Arts looking for artist to create mural on new fire station

The art project will have a $125,000 budget and will go up on the new fire station building located on Lafayette Boulevard in Fairmount Park.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Arts is looking for an artist or artists to complete a mural that will go on the new fire station building located on Lafayette Boulevard in Fairmount Park, the group said on its CaFE page.

The mural is set to be finished in 2024 and will go on the northwest corner of the new building.

The new fire station is being built as part of the Fairmount Park Neighborhood Revitalization Plan from 2002 to address economic and business development, housing, homeownership and conservation and more the group said.

It will replace the second oldest fire station in Norfolk.

The station will serve 11 different neighborhoods, and the new building housing it was designed with the latest in sustainability in mind.

Project Description:

Judges are looking for inspiring, engaging, forward-thinking art that will make a strong statement and live up to the quality of the building design, the group said.

The group added that the adventurous piece should stimulate thought and serve as an example of creativity.

The total budget for the project will be $125,000.