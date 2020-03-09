Norfolk boat builder shifts focus to help students in need

When Tom Brandl heard there was a shortage of affordable desks for kids learning from home, he decided to help.

NORFOLK, Va. — There’s a place in Norfolk off Ballentine Boulevard where a 29-year U.S. Marine veteran builds wooden boats.

However, for the last month the hulls in Tom Brandl’s workshop have sat unfinished.

“Because of the COVID virus we’ve been unable to do that,” said Brandl.

But Brandl continues to build even though he isn’t making boats. That’s because a few weeks ago he learned there was a shortage of affordable desks for kids learning from home.

“The light went on and we were off and running,” said Brandl.

With the help of volunteers, Brandl’s focus has shifted from building boats to building desks.

“We plan on making 36 desks in three weeks,” said Brandl.

The desks will be dropped off at local non-profits that will put them in the homes of kids who need them the most.

“In a roundabout way achieving our mission of helping to educate kids,” said Brandl.

For the last five years, Tidewater Wooden Boat Workshop has been a place where kids learn how to build boats free of charge.