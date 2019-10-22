NORFOLK, Va. — Everyone knows stopping by a community meeting about the budget takes time that some of us don't have, especially if you just want to decompress after work, so Norfolk city officials are offering a solution.

You can now join city officials over a beer or a coffee at a series of Budget and Brews sessions in breweries and coffee houses throughout Norfolk.

“We want to hear from residents about the city’s budget,” said Greg Patrick, Director of Budget and Strategic Planning. “We’re meeting residents where they are for conversation and questions.”

Patrick and other city staffers will pay for their own drinks with their own money at the events while community members will pay for their own drinks.

The goal and purpose is to provide easy-to-use information about city budget priorities, revenues and expenditures.

Each event offers an opportunity to discuss a specific budget topic with Patrick so go to as many as you'd like, or, if there's one topic you're really interested in or have questions about you can just attend that session.

Themes include strengthening our infrastructure, connecting with residents and cultivating arts. You're free to discuss or ask questions about general budget information at each session.

The events will take place over the next two months:

Strengthen Our Infrastructure: October 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at O'Conner Brewing Company located at 211 W. 24th Street.

Connect and Engage Our Residents: November 7, 2019 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Coaster Coffee located at 8418 Tidewater Drive.

Cultivate the Arts: November 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Café Stella located at 1907 Colonial Avenue.

Foster Collaboration and Efficiency: November 14, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bold Mariner Brewing Company located at 1901 East Ocean View Avenue.

Promote Inclusive Economic Growth: December 5, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smartmouth Brewing Company located at 1309 Raleigh Avenue.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Public can weigh in on search for new Norfolk superintendent

RELATED: Portsmouth Public Schools host inclusive Special Olympics event

RELATED: Gloucester County School Board to compile survey data, discuss early start to school year

RELATED: Newport News Police Department to hire domestic violence advocate