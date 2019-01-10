NORFOLK, Va. — Although Hampton Roads is expecting warm weather this week, today is the first day of October; and in just a few weeks, it will be Halloween.

It's a day that a lot of kids, and a few adults, look forward to every year. But Rebekah Hall of Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia says for many families, Halloween costumes aren’t always in the budget.

“Halloween costumes are expensive," Hall said. "Every kid deserves to be able to dress up for Halloween...it’s a fun thing. Every little kid wants to dress up as a princess or a fireman or whatever the superhero is of the month,” Hall said."

So she’s asking for your help.

From now until Oct. 25, Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia is collecting costumes, masks, costume accessories, face paint and candy pails or treat bags.

“New or gently used," Hall said. "We accept donations anywhere from newborn up to size ten.”

The costumes will be given to families in need. The drive is part of the group’s parenting support program.

“This is something that we’re hoping to be able to get a lot of costumes and be able to give them out to the families that we work with as well as just families in the community that may have a need,” Hall said.

Hall says it’s all about making sure every kid gets a chance to enjoy trick-or-treating without their parents having to worry about costs.

“This would be an additional expense," she said. "So by us being able to provide the costumes to them, that’s something. They can watch their kids have fun on Halloween and not have to worry about the additional expense."

Donations can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia locations in Virginia Beach or Newport News.

The Virginia Beach office is located at 5361 Virginia Beach Blvd.

The Newport News office is located at 12829 Jefferson Ave., Suite 101.