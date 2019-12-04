NORFOLK, Va. — Easter is just around the corner and The Place Church wants to take this opportunity to reach out to the homeless population in Norfolk. Its main focus is on single mothers and children through offering a clothing drive and a free Easter Sunday dinner.

The dinner will be served after service on Easter Sunday, April 21 at 1 p.m. at the Place Church-Norfolk in Broadway Restaurant and Lounge located at 5671 E Virginia Beach Blvd.

Donors may drop off gently used clothing items at the Broadway Restaurant and Lounge and registration for volunteers is still open.

For more information on the clothing drive and volunteering please contact 757-805-9338.