Norfolk church hosting pop-up parties to give away Thanksgiving meals

People can stop by one of three locations in Norfolk and get a hot meal for free on Thanksgiving Day!

NORFOLK, Va. — Several turkey handouts and food donations are held around this time every year, but one Norfolk church is getting creative with its annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

Calvary Revival Church has been serving hot meals on Thanksgiving to dozens of community members in need for more than a decade.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to break from their normal giveaway plans and now they're doing something different: pop-up parties.

The church will host FEED THE CITY pop-up parties at three different places in Norfolk to give away hot meals on Thanksgiving day.

People will receive a packaged, traditional Thanksgiving meal with little contact with organizers and volunteers to keep them safe.

The church itself, located on Poplar Hall Drive, will serve as the main pop-up location. That's where 300 meals will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The other two pop-up locations are at the old Save A Lot parking lot on Church Street and the former Shell Gas station at 418 St. Paul's Blvd.

Community residents or passerby are free to stop at any one of those parties and get a free meal.