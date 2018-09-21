NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — In a continuing week of events at O'Connor Brewing Company, Virginia NORML and the brewery hosted residents to continue talking about cannabis policy reform.

On Thursday night, they were joined by Norfolk city leaders, like Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Greg Underwood.

"I support legalizing marijuana," Underwood said.

Underwood joined a panel alongside Councilwoman Andria McClellan and Virginia NORML Executive Director Jenn Michelle Pedini.

"I think we're behind the times. I think marijuana reform should've happened a long time ago but Virginia is, as in most cases when it comes to criminal justice reform, we're not the cutting edge," said Underwood.

The big question Thursday night was "Can Norfolk legalize marijuana?" The answer is no. Virginia is a Dillon Rule state, so a city can't legalize it but there are ways residents and leaders can push for it.

"I think what the city can do is talk to their delegation, their general assembly delegation, and try to get legislation passed that will either decriminalize marijuana or legalize marijuana," said Underwood.

"The bottom line is marijuana policy reform is favored among all demographics in Virginia," said Pedini.

The event answered the big question and also other questions from people in the crowd, making the event a safe space for all people no matter who took which side of the discussion.

"It's so important to have these spaces in the community and to have it in the community and not have them have to travel somewhere else to have these conversations," said Pedini.

There is one more event on Friday, Sept. 21 from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information, click here.

© 2018 WVEC