Norfolk coffee shop creates special blend for EVMS

One dollar from every sale of 'EVMS Morning Dose' goes to the school’s fund to continue life-saving research.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Coffee & Tea Co. has remained profitable despite the pandemic.

Owner Chris Stephanitsis knows his roasters crank out a necessity even a pandemic can’t stop.

“People love coffee,” said Stephanitsis. “Especially good coffee.”

So it only made sense for him to share that success.

“When the community helps us, we want to give back,” said Stephanitsis.

He blended together Colombian, Guatemalan, and Brazilian beans to create a special coffee to honor students and health care workers on the front lines at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

One dollar from every sale of "EVMS Morning Dose" goes to the school’s fund to continue life-saving research. But it also continues a family tradition for Stephanitsis that dates back more than 40 years.

“Back in 1980, my mother passed from cancer. My dad wanted to do something,” said Stephanitsis. He had never gotten social security before, and when he got his first check he walked over to EVMS and said, ‘I want to give it to EVMS in honor of my wife.’”

It’s a tradition that will continue even after the pandemic. Stephanitsis says as long as his machines are running, bags of Morning Dose will stay stocked at the Norfolk shop.