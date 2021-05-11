Norfolk deputies deliver free Thanksgiving meals

Deputies gave away about 100 turkeys to families and organizations across the city.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 5, 2021.

Turkeys, drinks and many Thanksgiving sides are going to many families in Norfolk. Deputies made trips to several homes and organizations across the city this morning excited to see some old friends.

"They light up," said Lt. Meryah Breeden with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office. "You know it's not just the food, they're happy to see us. Sometimes it's just seeing that friendly face when you show up to the door."

The @norfolk_sheriff deputies are filling up their cars with turkeys, Thanksgiving sides and drinks to deliver to citizens and other organizations this morning. pic.twitter.com/qbpViylDRx — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) November 19, 2021

It's a visit Carolyn Harris looks forward to every year.

"It makes your heart feel good," Harris. "I mean I just feel really good. I'm going to be happy all day."

Harris says Thanksgiving wouldn't be the same without help from the Sheriff's Office.

"It just feels good to have somebody that care that if my money is short, I can still eat," she said.

That's why the Norfolk Sheriff's Office donates this food every year.

"It brings goosebumps to you," Sheriff Joe Baron said. "You know, when you're delivering those things and it just warms you up when you recognize immediately on their faces that you're truly helping someone and you're making a difference in their lives."

It also means building long-lasting relationships.

"I've been around them for years and it feels so good to have them check on me," Harris said.