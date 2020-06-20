Norfolk faith community gives back with food distribution events

Amidst the pandemic, the Norfolk community is stepping up to meet the needs of those who may be struggling right now.

NORFOLK, Va. — Local faith leaders are giving back to the community.

"Congregation Beth El" held a joint food distribution Friday at their synagogue in the Ghent section of Norfolk. Each organization brought meals to feed up to 60 families, who could walk-up or drive-up to get their plates.

Chefs from World Central Kitchen and Mercy Chefs helped prepare the food.

"It's all about giving back, ultimately," said Travis Walker with World Central Kitchen. "And just making sure that the youth have strong legs to stand upon... just to see something positive in the neighborhood and know that there are people here for them."

Area churches helped spread the word so the homeless and those who needed a meal could come to eat.