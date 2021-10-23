Norfolk breaks ground on Five Points Civic Plaza Park

It's a green space planned for the corner of Norview Avenue and Sewells Point Road. Officials hailed it as a future community meeting spot.

Norfolk city leaders broke ground on the Five Points Civic Plaza Park this morning.

They have big plans for an empty lot at the corner of Sewell's Point and Norview Avenue.

"This is just the start of what is to happen in the Five Points greater Norfolk area," councilwoman Mamie Johnson said.

It's the latest improvement project planned for the city -- after residents in the area said they wanted a space with nice landscaping and a small venue for music and community events.

Darrell Crittendon of Norfolk Parks and Recreation said it will be a "very unique" project.

"It's going to feature a civic plaza and a park. That's different. It's probably the most unique park we've done in Norfolk at a cost of $1.25 million, with $125,000 dedicated to public art," Crittendon said. "It's going to allow people to socialize, network, be creative, and most of all - have fun."

The new green space will also feature a community garden. City officials say the plan to revitalize this area has been in the works for three years.

"Families, and anybody from anywhere, can come, relax, have a great time, talk to people, find out what's happening in your community, but most of all continue to work and build better in the greater Norfolk area," Johnson said.

Officials say they want the new plaza park to be something that everyone in the community can be proud of.