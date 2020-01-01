NORFOLK, Va. — As the New Year begins and holidays come to a close, many people are looking forward. But that doesn't mean the season of giving has to come to an end.

The Union Mission Ministries in Norfolk support nearly 500 people each day and spokeswoman Linda Jones said the holidays can be hard on those without a home.

"People talk about New Year's resolutions but homeless people are looking for hope. The holidays can be a lonely and depressing time for people who are homeless,” said Jones.

The Union Mission Ministries helped Odell Younger through some tough times. He said that he’s grateful to the ministry and has high hopes for the future.

“They serve you here and they help with health matters, finding a job, finding an apartment, and you've got a place to lay your head at night and sleep,” Younger said. "The year is 2020 and I'm praying for the best for everybody and to have a much better year. I just wish the best for everyone else."

Jones said the men, women, and children staying in the shelter are in need of clothes, toiletries, money for bus fare, and towels. The best way to help is to donate money or items to the mission throughout the year.

"And that's what we're looking for -- people to continue to support us after the holidays are over. To give that hope to people that come in our door, not knowing anywhere else to turn,” said Jones.

