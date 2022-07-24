Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival draws large crowds despite heat

Albeit hotter temperatures, plenty of people in Hampton Roads found ways to safely spend time under the sun on Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Despite the heat, plenty of people in Hampton Roads found ways to safely spend time under the sun on Saturday.

In Downtown Norfolk, the 21st Annual Norfolk Latino Music Festival drew large crowds to Town Point Park.

Returning faces and newcomers, like Roberto Morales, lined the venue.

"We wanted to hang out with our Latino brethren and enjoy a beautiful evening with music and food," said Morales. "I'm also musician looking for a gig. I'm hoping to speak with the band, if they need a bongo player."

Organizers said this event celebrates the vibrant Latinx community in Hampton Roads.

Noah Rosado, 9, of Virginia Beach, described how he felt and what he saw.

"Hot," he said. "And I see a lot of food places."

Some of the Latin fare offerings weren't the only things bringing the heat. Temperatures haven't let up much in Hampton Roads.

This weekend's forecasted highs put heat index values in the upper 90s and even the triple digits for some parts of the region.

Portia Torres, excited for the atmosphere, music and food, came prepared to stay cool with her family.

"Chairs with screens. We've got bottles of water in the cooler, juice, lots of sunscreen, lots of water for hydration," said Torres.

Our 13NewsNow crew saw lots of people trying to beat the heat — wearing hats, covering up, taking breaks in the shade and drinking tons of water.

Health experts and first responders encourage all those tips, as well as limiting time outdoors during a hot spell like Hampton Roads is experiencing.

They also want people to watch out for symptoms of heat-related illness, like dizziness, lightheadedness and rapid heart rate.

