Norfolk man starts organization to combat bullying, gun violence and gangs

Grassroots movements to combat violence are growing in Hampton Roads. People are deciding to step up for their own communities.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The recent spike in violence across Hampton Roads motivated Ken Brockington to launch an organization.

Brockington, of Norfolk, said he wants to offer young people more opportunities and support systems. He also wants to host safe, community events to get youth involved.

Saturday, held held his first event at Virginia Beach Town Center.

The conversation centered on messages of anti-bullying, anti-guns and anti-gangs.

"Number one, I'd like to see the guns go away, out of the youth's hands," he said. "If people have guns, they need to secure them properly. They need to not be able to let the children get a hold of them."

"And then two, even if they're able to get a hold of them have their minds not even to go there, if they had something to do—basketball activities, free concerts, things of that sort," Brockington added.

Brockington teamed up with a life coaching business called Leave Your Mark to host the Saturday event. He said this is just the beginning of his community outreach.