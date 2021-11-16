Norfolk partners with New Jersey-based group to address violent crime

The city is partnering with an outreach program called Newark Community Street Team.

NORFOLK, Va. — There has been a recent uptick in violence across Hampton Roads and cities in the area are taking measures to help prevent any more disruptions.

On Tuesday, Norfolk's City Manager, Dr. Larry Filer, announced that the city is partnering with a New Jersey-based outreach program to address the recent violence.

The program, called Newark Community Street Team, is a group made up of mentors and outreach workers including former criminals who have served jail time.

The group will work with Norfolk's faith-based organizations, civic leagues, and the police to find new ways to prevent crime in the area.

According to the organization's website, Newark Community Street Team uses a public health approach to reduce violent crimes.

"We've put a lot of pressure on our cops and to be everything and all things -- coaches, counselors, therapists -- and it's unfair so we like to think of our work as pulling public safety out of the abstract and creating a comprehensive approach," said Newark Community Street Team's direction, Aqeela Sherrills.