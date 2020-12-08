x
Norfolk Festevents commemorates Class of 2020 graduates with personalized bricks at Fountain Park

Norfolk Festevents has created the "Class of 2020 Commemorative Brick Program" with engraved bricks being displayed in the entry way of Fountain Park.

NORFOLK, Va. — A special tribute to all graduates this year is being set in stone in Downtown Norfolk. Whether you are graduating from high school or medical school, Norfolk Festevents wanted to give the Class of 2020 a positive lasting memory in light of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Karen Scherberger, CEO of Festevents, said because of the pandemic, a lot of graduates didn't get to celebrate with their loved ones.

"We just haven't been able to enjoy with them and celebrate these important graduation moments so we thought the least we could do is create a program, using the brick commemoration program that we have throughout Town Point Park," she said.

"We have dedicated a space in front of Fountain Park next to Waterside and we are going to dedicate that to the class of 2020."

You can buy a variety of brick sizes and personalize them with a message to honor a recent graduate as well as have the official Class of 2020 logo on it. They will then be permanently placed at the entryway to Fountain Park, near the Waterside Mural in Norfolk. 

If you're interested in getting a block for yourself or another graduate,
