Norfolk Police ask for public's help in locating missing man

A Facebook post referring to the missing man said he's known around his Ghent neighborhood as "Chet."

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are looking for a man who's been missing since Sunday morning and who suffers from dementia.

According to a spokesperson, 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on January 28th, in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road in the Ghent area of the city.

A Facebook post referring to the missing man said he's known around the neighborhood as "Chet."

Gorbea was described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a long sleeve blue t-shirt, dark pants, and sandals.

A comment on the previously mentioned Facebook post described him as "short and thin," and said "if you talk to him about basketball, he’ll smile and talk back to you."