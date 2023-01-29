Norfolk Police ask for public's help in locating missing man

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are looking for a man who's been missing since Sunday morning and who suffers from dementia.
According to a spokesperson, 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on January 28th, in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road in the Ghent area of the city.
A Facebook post referring to the missing man said he's known around the neighborhood as "Chet."
Gorbea was described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a long sleeve blue t-shirt, dark pants, and sandals.
A comment on the previously mentioned Facebook post described him as "short and thin," and said "if you talk to him about basketball, he’ll smile and talk back to you."
The spokesperson said: "If you see Joseph (Chet), police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app."