Norfolk Police ask for public's help to locate missing man

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
69-year-old Richard Thompson was last seen in the 400 block of Dundaff Street around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23rd.
They described Thompson as 5'5" tall, with gray hair and hazel eyes. They said he was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. They also said Thompson has a lazy eye which he normally covers with an eye patch; however they don't believe that he has the eye patch with him.
Police said Thompson suffers from Dementia and may be in need of medical attention.
If you see Richard Thompson, police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.