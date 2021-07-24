Norfolk Police ask for public's help to locate missing man

They said 69-year-old Richard Thompson was last seen in the 400 block of Dundaff Street around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23rd.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.



They described Thompson as 5'5" tall, with gray hair and hazel eyes. They said he was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. They also said Thompson has a lazy eye which he normally covers with an eye patch; however they don't believe that he has the eye patch with him.

Police said Thompson suffers from Dementia and may be in need of medical attention.